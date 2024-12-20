Warriors and Latics stars turn Santa for poorly children

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Stars of both Wigan football and rugby league have been spreading Christmas goodwill to youngsters. Latics and Warriors players paid a visit to Wigan Infirmary to chat to poorly youngsters on the Rainbow children’s ward, pose for photographs, sign autographs and hand out festive gifts.

They also dropped in on the paediatric emergency ward. It was a busy week for Wigan Warriors, several of whose players also paid a visit to patients at Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley.

.

1. Latics and Warriors' Christmas hospital visits

. Photo: BP

Photo Sales
.

2. Latics and Warriors' Christmas hospital visits

. Photo: BP

Photo Sales
.

3. Latics and Warriors' Christmas hospital visits

. Photo: BP

Photo Sales
.

4. Latics and Warriors' Christmas hospital visits

. Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsWigan InfirmaryChorley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice