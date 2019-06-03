Wigan and Leigh eateries rated - what was their latest hygiene score?

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than half of Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of food hygiene ratings.
Inspectors visited 58 food serving establishments across the borough in April 2019, checking everything from food cleanliness to staff knowledge of health and safety routines.
And 35 of these venues earned the highest possible rating of five, or “Very Good,” making a percentage of 60 per cent.
More than 22 per cent earned a “Good” score of four, while three eateries each scored three and two.
And while no business was given the dreaded score of Zero, four businesses did achieve the second lowest rating of One.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2019:
FIVE STARS
A Fine Kettle of Fish, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Ash Newsagents, 124-126 Warrington Road, Leigh
Bargain Buys, Loire Drive, Robin Park
Betty’s Cafe, Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Brewed Boy Coffee Co, Brown Street North, Leigh
Bulls Head, Manchester Road, Astley
Cafe @ Adrenaline Escape, Marketgate Shopping Centre, Wigan
Circus Play, Ince Hall Avenue, Ince
Cucina Cafe, Leigh Spinners Mill, Park Lane, Leigh
Donuts, St Helens Road, Leigh
Fifteens of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road, Leigh
Fruity Jacks, The Galleries, Wigan
Greenhalgh’s, Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Homemade, Holden Road, Leigh
It’s Pizza, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
McColls, Wallgate, Wigan
MetroFresh Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Wigan
Monumental Prep Limited, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Moorside Quality Butchers, Scot Lane, Aspull
Orian Solutions Ltd at All Saints Catholic Primary School, Hazel Grove, Golborne
Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School, Cranham Avenue, Lowton
Parsons Walk Nursery, Parsons Walk, Wigan
Posthouse, Orrell Road, Orrell
Redwood House Childrens Nursery Ltd, Orrell Road, Orrell
Retro Memories, Chapel Street, Leigh
Wigan Infirmary, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Run and Jump, Caroline Street, Wigan
Sherringtons Bar, Kenyon Road, Wigan
Spar, Borsdane Avenue, Hindley
The Country Store, Chorley Road, Standish
The Rolling Pin Bakery, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Village Day Nursery, Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground
Waggon & Horses, Wigan Road, Leigh
Wigan Meat Mart, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
FOUR STARS
Dee Dee’s Family Cafe, Chapel Lane, Wigan
Food Box, Makinson Arcade, Wigan
FY Gym, Forth Street, Leigh
Gelato House, Church Street, Orrell
Hindley Arms, Market Street, Hindley
Iceland, Worthington Way, Wigan
Nisa, Smithy Green, Ince
Oak Tree Inn, Belle Green Lane, Ince
Pendle Witch Pub, Warburton Place, Atherton
Premier Inn, Harrogate Street, Wigan
Strength And Fitness Lab, Anderton Street, Ince
The Lilac Lounge Cafe, Bradshawgate, Leigh
The Tearoom at Damhouse, Astley Hall Drive, Tyldesley
THREE STARS
Costcutter, Leigh Road, Atherton
Fat Boys, Leigh Road, Leigh
Hindley Green Supper Bar, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
TWO STARS
Ambrose Day Nursery, Ambrose Avenue, Leigh
Chris’s Off Licence, Warrington Road, Abram
Wellbeing Wigan CIC, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
ONE STAR
Chunky Chick-Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Shimla Spice, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Tamarind, Wigan Lane, Wigan
White Horse, Standishgate, Wigan