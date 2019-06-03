Wigan and Leigh eateries rated - what was their latest hygiene score?

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than half of Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of food hygiene ratings.



Inspectors visited 58 food serving establishments across the borough in April 2019, checking everything from food cleanliness to staff knowledge of health and safety routines.

Hygiene ratings Wigan

And 35 of these venues earned the highest possible rating of five, or “Very Good,” making a percentage of 60 per cent.

More than 22 per cent earned a “Good” score of four, while three eateries each scored three and two.

And while no business was given the dreaded score of Zero, four businesses did achieve the second lowest rating of One.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2019:

FIVE STARS

A Fine Kettle of Fish, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Ash Newsagents, 124-126 Warrington Road, Leigh

Bargain Buys, Loire Drive, Robin Park

Betty’s Cafe, Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Brewed Boy Coffee Co, Brown Street North, Leigh

Bulls Head, Manchester Road, Astley

Cafe @ Adrenaline Escape, Marketgate Shopping Centre, Wigan

Circus Play, Ince Hall Avenue, Ince

Cucina Cafe, Leigh Spinners Mill, Park Lane, Leigh

Donuts, St Helens Road, Leigh

Fifteens of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road, Leigh

Fruity Jacks, The Galleries, Wigan

Greenhalgh’s, Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Homemade, Holden Road, Leigh

It’s Pizza, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

McColls, Wallgate, Wigan

MetroFresh Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Wigan

Monumental Prep Limited, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Moorside Quality Butchers, Scot Lane, Aspull

Orian Solutions Ltd at All Saints Catholic Primary School, Hazel Grove, Golborne

Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School, Cranham Avenue, Lowton

Parsons Walk Nursery, Parsons Walk, Wigan

Posthouse, Orrell Road, Orrell

Redwood House Childrens Nursery Ltd, Orrell Road, Orrell

Retro Memories, Chapel Street, Leigh

Wigan Infirmary, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Run and Jump, Caroline Street, Wigan

Sherringtons Bar, Kenyon Road, Wigan

Spar, Borsdane Avenue, Hindley

The Country Store, Chorley Road, Standish

The Rolling Pin Bakery, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Village Day Nursery, Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground

Waggon & Horses, Wigan Road, Leigh

Wigan Meat Mart, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

FOUR STARS

Dee Dee’s Family Cafe, Chapel Lane, Wigan

Food Box, Makinson Arcade, Wigan

FY Gym, Forth Street, Leigh

Gelato House, Church Street, Orrell

Hindley Arms, Market Street, Hindley

Iceland, Worthington Way, Wigan

Nisa, Smithy Green, Ince

Oak Tree Inn, Belle Green Lane, Ince

Pendle Witch Pub, Warburton Place, Atherton

Premier Inn, Harrogate Street, Wigan

Strength And Fitness Lab, Anderton Street, Ince

The Lilac Lounge Cafe, Bradshawgate, Leigh

The Tearoom at Damhouse, Astley Hall Drive, Tyldesley

THREE STARS

Costcutter, Leigh Road, Atherton

Fat Boys, Leigh Road, Leigh

Hindley Green Supper Bar, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

TWO STARS

Ambrose Day Nursery, Ambrose Avenue, Leigh

Chris’s Off Licence, Warrington Road, Abram

Wellbeing Wigan CIC, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

ONE STAR

Chunky Chick-Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Shimla Spice, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Tamarind, Wigan Lane, Wigan

White Horse, Standishgate, Wigan