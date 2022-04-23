Wheeler Fortune will be at The Old Courts for two nights only - Tuesday and Wednesday June 21 and 22 – and has been written and directed by Martin Spencer, who is also the director of the company.

This comedy brings reality TV into real life through the story of a typical Wigan family, set in 2026, where the town has grown into a thriving city.

The plot follows the Wheeler family as they are plucked from obscurity to become contestants on the exciting game show, Cracker Quiz.

Little do they know this is only the beginning of their epic adventure.

Martin first performed Wheeler Fortune over 17 years ago, while studying at The Deanery CE High School and from a 10-minute piece for his GCSE exam and has now evolved it into a full-length play.

Martin said: ‘’Wheeler Fortune being the first show for Wigan Autistic Theatre Company to perform really is a dream come true.

“I hope that this production inspires other people with autism to not stop believing and to believe that anything is possible.’’

The Old Courts, who are hosting the production, have supported Wigan Autistic Theatre Company for the last four years since encouraging Martin to set up the company.

Having autism himself, Martin knew the potential struggles of finding the confidence to join a theatre company and having the confidence to perform in a piece of theatre, so he decided to do

something about it.

The company now has 10 cast members who will all be taking part in the debut show.

Old Courts director of marketing and sales, Rebecca Davenport said: “I am delighted that Wigan Autistic Theatre Company will finally be able to perform their show, Wheeler Fortune, at The Old Courts.

"I really can’t wait to see the performance and what they have achieved, it sounds like it will be a fun night.”

The show will be taking place in the theatre at The Old Courts on Tuesday June 21 and Wednesday June 22 at 7pm.

