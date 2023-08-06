Dean Lambert is being joined by his friends on what is called The Monkey Garden Hopping Tour – an 11-day and 2,500-mile tour on small CC motorbikes to promote and raise money for Andy’s Man Club.

With over 120 free support groups nationwide that meet every Monday at 7pm, Andy’s Man Club provides a judgement-free and non-clinical environment where men can open up or just listen with an aim to prevent male suicide: the biggest killer of men under 50.

Dean Lambert hopes to raise as much money for Andy's Man Club as possible.

They recently set up a new group at the DW stadium to help the men of Wigan who may be struggling.

The tour set off from the Obelisk in Leigh on Saturday August 5 at 6am before making their way to the Isle of Wight, Stonehenge, Land’s End and John O’Groats before riding back to Leigh via Edinburgh and Northumbria.

The 53-year-old launched his own initiative to raise awareness for mental health and the fact that it is okay to talk in Man Down (Manage Anxiety Now, Dialogue Opens “What Next”) – to get bikers displaying vinyl stickers on their bikes, showing that they are open to talk.

Previously an owner of big bikes such as BMW 1200GS Adventure, Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster and Pan European ST1100, Dean purchased a Honda Monkey 125 and it rekindled his love for biking by taking him back to his youth and reminding him of the companionship that small bikes bring.

The 11-day trip is 2,500 miles in length and Dean Lambert will be accompanied by a number of biker friends

He has now formed his own community of small bike riders, The Monkey Revolution consisting of 1,400 members that regularly meet up across the UK for “Monkey Cookouts” where they each take their own stove and cook dinner together in different scenic locations by the roadside.

Dean, who lives in Leigh, said: “It’s all volunteers who are doing this, there’s no clubs in any parts of Scotlan yet and they’re crying out for it. I hadn’t experienced anything like this until Christmas but opening up and speaking to them helped.

"If it happened 10 years ago I wouldn’t have had the courage to speak, the amount of people who still don’t know about Andy’s Man Club is scary. Everything helps, even if it is a pound.”