Wigan borough care home earns itself a positive rating from watchdogs
A care home has been judged to be 'good' after an inspection by watchdogs.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England.
It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.
Information from the CQC reveals The Chanters Care Home was awarded a “good” rating after an inspection on October 18.
A “good” score means the provider is meeting expectations.