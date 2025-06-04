Wigan borough actrresses are not only putting on the hit show Calendar girls, but have produced a nude calendar to go with it.

And it’s all for the best of causes.

Turnpike Community Theatre was this week proud to unveil its brand new 2026 Calendar Girls calendar: described a “bold, beautiful, and tastefully nude celebration featuring 12 of our incredible cast and crew”

It is, of course, inspired by the spirit of the original Calendar Girls – 12 Yorkshire Women’s Institute members, who in 1999 ruffled more than a few feathers by deciding to go naked for a calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research after one of their husbands fell ill with the disease. The story went on to be made into a hit 2003 movie.

In the case of the Turnpike’s own brave women, they have bared (almost!) all to raise vital funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The calendar, which captures the warmth, humour, and sisterhood of the much-loved story, is a tribute to friendship, courage, and the power of community.

Proceeds will go directly to the Hindley-based hospice, helping them continue their invaluable work supporting local families.

Clare Cooke, of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, said: “This is such a lovely, creative way to fundraise for the hospice and we are so grateful to Turnpike Community Theatre for their support.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

The calendar has been funded by local business DMR Training and Consultancy.

Its CEO Dave Radley said: “We are so pleased to be able to sponsor this project to support both Turnpike and the Hospice who both do remarkable work in our local community.

"We are excited to see the production when it opens in early June.”

The calendar will be available to purchase at all performances of Calendar Girls and at www.turnpikecommunitytheatre.com.

Theatre bosses say it promises to be a cherished keepsake for supporters and a heartfelt reminder of the cause at its core.

Tickets for Calendar Girls are selling fast, with only a limited number left for remaining performances from June 11 to 14 at 7.30pm at the Turnpike Gallery, Leigh.

Book online now at www.turnpikecommunitytheatre.com to avoid disappointment and witness the heart-warming story that inspired it all.