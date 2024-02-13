Wigan borough dad running half marathon for son living with muscular dystrophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This will be Kieron’s biggest running challenge to date, having previously only taken part in 10k events, and he is doing it in support of his nine-year-old son, Alfie, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy six years ago.

Running became a comfort to Kieron following his son’s diagnosis and, along with raising awareness of muscular dystrophy, is one of his coping mechanisms.

Keiron said: “Our world was torn apart when Alfie was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy six years ago. I found it very hard to deal with, but the continued love and support from our family and friends has given us so much strength. Helping to make people aware of his condition has become an important focus for me and running is also one of my ‘fixers’ in terms of my mental health. I think when a rare disease happens to someone in your family, you either sink, just about manage to keep above water, or swim. I like to believe that we’re really going for it as a family – focusing on creating wonderful memories and not letting it defeat us!”

The 48-year-old took part in two 10k runs last year but is training hard and doubling his distance for 2024 by taking on the Wigan Half Marathon. He has set himself a target to raise £1,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK and, in addition to asking friends and family to donate and organising various fundraising activities, his children, Alfie, 9, and Mila-Rose, 11, along with their school friends, are going to help him achieve it.

Their school, Leigh CE Primary School are taking part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s annual Go Bright campaign on Friday 1 March, where families will donate, and the children will wear something bright to school for the day to raise awareness and funds for the charity. The school are also holding a mini danceathon in the school hall with music chosen by Alfie.

Keiron said: “Since Alfie’s diagnosis, our outlook on life as a family is to live for the moment, that’s why I’m pushing myself and doing this half marathon. We feel it’s important to give back in recognition of the support we’ve received from various charities that have been there for us. Muscular Dystrophy UK is one of those charities and we want to support them so that they can continue to fund groundbreaking research and be there for families like ours, now and in the future.”

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org