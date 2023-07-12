Wigan borough health leads call for continued support during industrial action

Industrial action by certain Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) staff will take place for a total of seven days as members of the British Medical Association strike.

NHS leaders and their staff in Wigan borough say they have been preparing for this extended period of upheaval, which begins with junior doctors walking out from 7am on Thursday July 13 until 7am on Tuesday July 18, followed by consultants taking to the picket line from 7am on Thursday July 20 to the same time on Saturday July 22.

Although robust and practised plans have been put in place at WWL to protect urgent and emergency care services, the trust’s medical director Prof Sanjay Arya says he expects some degree of disruption during this time.

Dr Sanjay Arya, medical director at Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.

He added: “Our key commitment during this latest period of industrial action is to be able to provide life, limb and sight-saving services to our communities, and to protect our must vulnerable patients, with patient safety as our top priority.

“We have been through many periods of industrial action now, and colleagues have taken this action against the Government have our full understanding and support. But, as medical director for the trust, and alongside all my WWL and NHS colleagues within the Wigan borough, we must continue to support to provide the best possible care we can.

“I must stress that our teams are here to provide care to anyone who needs it, and if you have a life, limb or sight-threatening condition then of course, you should access our emergency department, but if it is not one of these conditions, there are many more ways you can access help and support, such as NHS 111 online or alternative services such as your GP, pharmacy or local urgent treatment centre like the one we have at Leigh Infirmary.”

Dr Tim Dalton

If you need medical help or advice, NHS 111 Online can tell you where to get help for your symptoms and how to find general health information and advice. More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.

Loved ones of patients who are ready to be discharged from WWL’s care continue to be supported and encouraged to help their family members and friends to return home or to their normal place of residence.

Dr Tim Dalton, co-chairman of Healthier Wigan System Board, said: “This is the longest period of industrial action we have seen so far, and together as a Wigan borough healthcare system, we have worked harder than ever to prepare for any potential disruption we may face.

“Our NHS services will be extremely busy, not just during the strike days, but in these days building up to the industrial action and in the days and weeks following, which is why it is vitally important for everyone to access the most appropriate healthcare to suit their needs.

“By taking these positive actions, not only will this help people to get the care they need more quickly, but it will also ensure we are helping the most vulnerable members of our community, by freeing up urgent and emergency care services for those who truly need it.

