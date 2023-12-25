Wigan borough school receives Christmas gift
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Gabriel’s RC Primary in Leigh was delighted to discover it had successfully applied for funding for a new outdoor play space.
The school has been awarded a £3,000 donation from Persimmon Homes after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.
Headteacher Cathie Williams was joined by pupils to welcome Persimmon North West Director Andrew Farley and Coun Frederick Walker to formally receive the donation. The money will be used to create a new quiet outdoor area for students.
Ms Williams said: “We are very grateful for the donation which will allow us to develop our outdoor area to benefit our pupils who will have an active role in shaping the design of the new space.”
Coun Fred Walker, a governor of St Gabriel’s, said: “We’re delighted that Persimmon has made a donation to support the construction of a quiet area for students.
“The quiet area will greatly benefit pupils, providing them with a peaceful space in a busy school environment.”
Mr Farley said: “It was fantastic to meet the teachers and pupils of St Gabriel’s and learn more about their plans for the new outdoor area.
“We hope that the new space will have a real benefit to the pupils and future generations of students who come through the school.”
Each of the 30 Persimmon offices across the UK makes a donation of up to £6,000 every quarter to local organisations as part of the Community Champions scheme.