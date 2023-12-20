A Wigan youngster who has for years defied the medical odds was given the honour of performing a hospice’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Bandcroft turned 16 this year and is little short of a walking miracle.

He was born with his heart the wrong way round and was given only a 50-50 chance of survival and over the following eight years he underwent a series of major operations which effectively “re-plumbed” his organs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Bandcroft switches on the Christmas lights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was hoped that he would be put on a heart transplant list but family were told that there is only one heart available for every 100 children in need of a new one and medics have to give them to those with the otherwise best health and longest survival prospects.

And because Darren has so many other medical problems, he was not deemed a suitable recipient.

The Hindley Oakfield School pupil has one kidney, mild cerebral palsy, two types of spina bifida, an under-developed and fused spine, a neurological disorder called spinal cord tethering and an unhinged diaphragm.

And yet here he was this month as the star of Chorley-based Derian House, whose services he has been using for six years, when he officially switched on the huge Lights of Love Christmas tree at Blackburn Cathedral at the charity’s annual festive service.

Darren with his auntie Wendy Heaton who has brought up since infancy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking on was his proud auntie Wendy Heaton, who has brought up the Beech Hill youngster from infancy because, tragically, his mum Shelley Bandcroft died just hours after giving birth to him.

Wendy said: “Darren was honoured to switch on the tree. He was a little nervous at first but after he did it, he was on a high for the rest of the night. It made him feel really important. It was a beautiful event.

"He is a brilliant teenager and a lovely lad. He does have his highs and lows though. There are lots of emotions and as he has grown up he has had to come to terms with not being able to do some of the things that other people of his age can do.