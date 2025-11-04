A charity funding the latest breast cancer diagnostic and screening equipment is expanding to offer more support for patients in Wigan borough.

Boot Out Breast Cancer was launched 15 years ago by Debbie Dowie and has raised £1.85m for equipment for the breast screening unit at Thomas Linacre Centre, as well as breast units in Chorley, Bolton and other hospitals around the country.

It is now introducing Coffee, Cake and Care groups to provide more support for breast cancer patients and those closest to them.

Debbie said: “Coffee, Cake and Care meetings are about bringing people going through treatment now together. They are about creating a community of support and friendship."

Debbie Dowie with husband Iain and sons Will and Ollie at a Moulin Rouge-themed Boot Out Breast Cancer fund-raising ball

Health professionals will give advice and complementary health practitioners will offer reiki and other treatments.

Debbie said: “Those who come along can choose to join a private Facebook group so that friendships and support can be maintained outside of the meetings. Having breast cancer can badly affect self-confidence, but getting together with those that understand can really help to rebuild it.”

The first meeting was held in Bolton last month and the next will take place at Leigh Golf Club from 11am to 1pm on Friday, November 21.

Debbie, who is married to former footballer and football manager Iain Dowie, had a mastectomy in 2009, aged 41, after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She said: “One day, I just noticed an area of puckering. I showed it to a GP friend of mine and straightaway she said she didn’t like the look of it and to go immediately to my own GP.

“They found two breast lumps. Following my surgery, I luckily didn’t have to have chemotherapy.

"As soon as I was well enough and because I had experience of both fund-raising and volunteering, I started Boot Out Breast Cancer with a small group of friends to raise funds for the newest equipment – the kit NHS breast units very often didn’t have – because early detection in breast cancer, as with all cancers, is so important to outcome. Our first fund-raiser, a ball, raised £75,000!”

Debbie has since organised many balls, always at Manchester’s Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. A Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed ball will be held in March in aid of breast units in Macclesfield and Leeds.

She hopes it will take her fund-raising past £2m.

The money she has already raised has been used to buy a host of equipment, including a contrast enhanced spectral mammography system that will be put to work shortly in Wigan or Leigh.

It helps radiologists detect and evaluate abnormalities that may be difficult to see with a standard mammogram, particularly in dense breast tissue, which is more likely in women who are younger, on HRT, pregnant or breastfeeding.

The charity has developed an app which can be used to set up breast check reminders and shows both women and men how to self-examine their breasts.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What Debbie and her Boot Out Breast Cancer committee and volunteers have achieved is just phenomenal. To us and everyone at the Central Lancashire Breast Unit, they are superstars. We wish them huge success with their Coffee, Cake and Care meetings.”

To register for a meeting, go to bootoutevents.co.uk.