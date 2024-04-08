Wigan cadets deliver Easter eggs and potted plants to residents of local nursing home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The staff and residents at Westwood Lodge Nursing Home were delighted at the loving gesture shown by the 723 Wigan Squadron Air Cadets. Thirteen cadets gave up their spare time to take in the eggs and plants to the residents and visit the home.

The Easter eggs had been collectively purchased by all the cadets and their families from the squadron over a session of weeks. They were delivered to the on the Saturday prior to Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manger of the home Michelle Quinn said: “The residents really enjoyed reccieving the gifts that the cadets had brought in for them, and the time they had spent there talking with them."

723 Squadron Wigan Air Cadets and Staff

Flight Lutennant Mike Burrows who is in charge of 723 Squadron on Woodhouse Lane said: “Wigan Air Cadets have a strong presence in the community, which is always greatly reccieved.”