Wigan cadets deliver Easter eggs and potted plants to residents of local nursing home
The staff and residents at Westwood Lodge Nursing Home were delighted at the loving gesture shown by the 723 Wigan Squadron Air Cadets. Thirteen cadets gave up their spare time to take in the eggs and plants to the residents and visit the home.
The Easter eggs had been collectively purchased by all the cadets and their families from the squadron over a session of weeks. They were delivered to the on the Saturday prior to Easter.
The manger of the home Michelle Quinn said: “The residents really enjoyed reccieving the gifts that the cadets had brought in for them, and the time they had spent there talking with them."
Flight Lutennant Mike Burrows who is in charge of 723 Squadron on Woodhouse Lane said: “Wigan Air Cadets have a strong presence in the community, which is always greatly reccieved.”
For further details about 723 squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, can be found on the website and facebook page.