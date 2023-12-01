Wigan cancer patients to benefit from donation made in memory of much-loved mum
Elle Smith, from Lowton, alongside her family and friends, donated £5,600 in memory of her mother-in-law Jackie Kinsella who, at 61, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After a year of treatment of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the Cancer Care Centre at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary and at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, Jackie was approached to take part in a research trial.
However it was then Jackie and her family received the devastating news that she was diagnosed with secondary stage four bone cancer. Jackie sadly passed away in November 2022.
“Before Jackie passed, she told us she wanted the money that we raised to go to WWL’s Three Wishes Cancer Care Fund as she believed that this would help the comfort and treatments of patients, like herself,” said Elle.
At Jackie’s funeral, the family asked for donations in lieu of flowers, as the family knew this meant more to her, and from this, raised a staggering £4,100.
This amount was then bolstered by Elle’s completion of the Warrington Half Marathon, where an additional £1,500 was added to the pot.
The fund-raising for Jackie’s cause doesn’t stop there though, as this coming weekend Grange Farm in Lowton is hosting a Christmas event, which includes a traditional Christmas carol service, Golborne Brass Band, a festive performance from Louby Lou – a popular Wigan children's entertainer who has also supported the fund-raising – a visit from Father Christmas and other seasonal activities, with a percentage of the ticket sales being donated to Three Wishes Cancer Care Fund.
Anne-Marie Banks, WWL’s Macmillan information and support services manager, said: “We would like to give a huge thank you to Elle and her family and friends for their continuous support to our cancer services.”
“The money donated by the family will really benefit our patients and will help us purchase new chemotherapy chairs. It has also allowed us to improve services for patients who are receiving complementary therapy after treatment, with the purchase of a new therapy bed and essential oils.”
There are a number of ways to make a donation to support WWL’s charitable activities. More information on this can be found on the WWL website.