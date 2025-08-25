Wigan Cardiac Support Group seeks new members

A local support group for people affected by heart conditions is inviting new members to join its growing community of understanding, encouragement, and shared experience.

The Wigan Cardiac Support Group, hosted by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) and funded by the North West Hearts charity, has been running since October 2024. Designed to support individuals living with cardiac conditions, the group offers a safe and welcoming space where members can connect with others who truly understand their journey.

Led by healthcare professionals, the group meets monthly and features a variety of educational talks from guest speakers, including pharmacists, dietitians, occupational therapists, and representatives from community organizations. These sessions aim to empower attendees with practical advice on living well with a cardiac condition.

Dr. Corinna Milroy, Clinical Psychologist in Cardiology at WWL, who helped launch the group, has witnessed the positive impact it has on members.

“Many patients who have a heart attack or are diagnosed with a cardiac condition struggle psychologically with the impact on their lifestyle and future,” she said. “Meeting others who ‘get it’ can be invaluable — offering support, understanding, and importantly, hope. It’s been such a pleasure to be involved with a space where people feel safe talking about their experiences.”

The group is open to anyone over the age of 18 and includes members aged 41 to 88. It is open not only to patients but also to their families, carers, and loved ones.

Ken, 77, shared how the group supported him during a challenging time. “‘You’ve had a heart attack’ — those were words I never expected to hear,” he recalled. “After my stent was fitted, my cardiac nurse suggested the support group. I was nervous — would I fit in? Would I feel embarrassed? But the moment I walked in, I felt relief. Everyone there had been through something similar. This group has meant the world to me. It’s only once a month, but it’s the best day of the month for me. I heartily encourage anyone living with cardiac problems to come along.”

While healthcare professionals regularly recommend the group to their patients, the team hopes to reach a wider audience — especially those no longer under active cardiac care but still feeling the emotional or lifestyle impact of heart disease.

“This group isn’t just for those currently seeing a specialist,” Dr. Milroy explained. “Many people are discharged from services but continue to struggle with adjusting to life after a diagnosis. We want to let them know: you’re not alone, and this group could really help.”

Michelle, 51, added, “It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am to be part of the group. I feel comfortable speaking openly without any judgement. I look forward to attending each month and would highly recommend this to anyone.”

No registration is needed to attend — simply turn up and be part of a supportive community. They do recommend any individuals with mobility issues contact them prior to help with accessing the building through the disabled access.

For more information, including contact details, meeting dates and times, visit: www.wwl.nhs.uk/cardiac-support-group.