Home Instead Wigan has pledged to train 40 more dementia care professionals next year, adding to the 15 that has already received the City and Guilds-assured training .

It means that older people in the area can continue living at home if they receive a dementia diagnosis and receive the care crucial to their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commitment follows news that dementia is now the leading cause of death in the UK with around 900,000 people living with the condition.

Danielle Roberts, operations manager of Home Instead Wigan

The training teaches innovative techniques for dealing with dementia, as care professionals learn effective ways of managing the vast range of behaviours associated with the illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes challenging actions like refusal, delusions, aggression, false accusations, wandering and agitation.

A key outcome is that care professionals learn to respect the person as an individual and can observe, honour and support their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Roberts, operations manager of Home Instead Wigan says: “I’m so proud to have seen our dementia care change people’s lives and give families the reassurance that their loved one is living safe and well at home.

“As a home care company, we’re always keen to keep on learning about dementia and keep abreast of the latest findings. That’s how we stand our care professionals in great stead to deliver exceptional dementia care.

Advertisement Hide Ad