Wigan care company plans to double its number of dementia care specialists
A Wigan-based care company has announced plans to step up the number of dementia specialists.
Home Instead Wigan has pledged to train 40 more dementia care professionals next year, adding to the 15 that has already received the City and Guilds-assured training .
It means that older people in the area can continue living at home if they receive a dementia diagnosis and receive the care crucial to their health and wellbeing.
The commitment follows news that dementia is now the leading cause of death in the UK with around 900,000 people living with the condition.
The training teaches innovative techniques for dealing with dementia, as care professionals learn effective ways of managing the vast range of behaviours associated with the illness.
This includes challenging actions like refusal, delusions, aggression, false accusations, wandering and agitation.
A key outcome is that care professionals learn to respect the person as an individual and can observe, honour and support their lives.