Marion Derbyshire, 93, is a resident of the Lakeside home in Standish, and has been an expert seamstress since she was a child. This talent led her to work at the Coops clothing factory in Wigan for almost 50 years.

Staff at the care home, which is part of the Millennium Care Group, bought the equipment after learning about her skills and experience.

As the cost of living crisis continues, staff are hoping to get a few tips from Marion in orer to “make do and mend” with their current garments.

Lakeside Care Home Resident, Marion Derbyshire has plenty of experience with a sewing machine

Activity coordinator Ash Jennings said: “When it comes to sewing, Marion has helped us with a few things before.

"She really does enjoy it so we thought we would surprise her with her own machine!

“As a home we want to find out what makes our residents tick so we can make their days as enjoyable as possible.

"Staff are looking forward to learning some new skills that will save some money and Marion’s looking forward to giving them a hand!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion said: “I always liked sewing. My mother taught me when I was young and the I went to work at Coops. They made suits and waistcoats: a proper clothier!

“I was thrilled to bits when Ash gave me the machine. I can do what I want now: all their sewing!