Wigan care home celebrates residents 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alma, born in St Helens has been a resident of the Spinney Nursing home, Upholland for 2 years. We launched an appeal on our Facebook page to see if we could get her 100 birthday cards. We were absolutely amazed by the support this appeal had.

We had cards from people in the local community and further afield, we even had cards from Canada and Spain. Alma was overwhelmed that she received over 200 cards, but was absolutely thrilled to receive one from HRH King Charles and Queen Camilla. We invited an organist in to play for her, family visited and she enjoyed a special birthday lunch with the other residents.