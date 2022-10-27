Employees of Belong at Home Wigan, in Platt Bridge, have already been saluted for their exceptional service within their field by making it to the final of the North West Great British Care Awards 2022.

Additionally, Belong Wigan has also received the prestigious Platinum award for high quality end-of-life support from the Gold Standards Framework (GSF).

Sharon Haigh is in the running for the Home Care Worker Award and Debra Moore for the Dignity in Care honour.

Finalists were selected during a tough competition throughout the region with adjudicators assessing their outstanding work and the impact they have made on clients lives.

Belong at Home business manager Andrew Shield said: “Our colleagues always go above and beyond for our customers, providing consistently high standards of care.

"Receiving news that they’ve been selected as regional finalists for the Great British Care Awards is wonderful recognition of their positive impact in supporting our customers and we wish them the best of luck for the awards ceremony next month.”

The Platinum award is given to the highest scoring care homes who have demonstrated that quality end-of-life care is embedded within their organisations.

The successes coincide with Belong’s ongoing recruitment drive, as the dementia specialist seeks new colleagues, both at its village and as part of the Belong at Home Wigan community team.

Village General Manager, Gill Menguy, said: “The professionalism and compassion of our teams is nowhere more evident than in the quality of support we provide at end-of-life.

"Being well prepared and having a clear picture of residents’ wishes and preferences make all the difference and I’m immensely proud of our track record in achieving ‘the gold standard’ of care at this critical time.”

Belong specialises in supporting people with dementia, and 24-hour care is provided in extended family-sized households, with modern open plan layouts specially designed around the needs of people with dementia.