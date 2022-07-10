Ashton View in Ashton-In-Makerfield had a summer celebration theme for the event.

The business was keen to encourage its residents to reap the benefits of socialising during National Care Home Open week, following government guidelines, after a couple of years of being unable to with the risk of Covid infections, especially for the vulnerable.

Staff outside Ashton View care home ready for their Summer Celebration. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It was an opportunity to show off their lovely home, have fun and inform the local community about a potential career in care.

Summery refreshments were also provided.

A spokesperson from the H-C One home, said: “We hope to encourage greater community engagement, volunteering, support and to build connections with other local services by considering how they can support those living and working in care communities throughout the year.”

(l-r) Shirley Webster, Joyce Timpson, Kathleen Humphreys, Veronica Lawson and Kathleen Gaskell at the Ashton View care home summer party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

(l-r) Sean Thomas, Lauren Garner, Kathleen Humphreys, Louise Richardson, Shirley Webster, Lydia Cater and Joyce Timpson enjoying the Ashton View summer party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Visitor Ronnie Duncan with her resident husband Angus Duncan enjoying the Ashton View care home summer celebration. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Veronica Lawson, Kathleen Gaskell and Ashley Smith enjoying Ashton View care homes summer party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard