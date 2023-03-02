A shocking inspection report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out in 2018 found the The Acorns care centre in Hindley to be over-run with rodents in the kitchen, dining room and cleaning store.

A vulnerable pensioner also fell "face first" out of their wheelchair after going outside unsupervised.

The findings led to the care home being put in special measures.

Director Karen Idle (left) and manager Sara Porter (right) outside Acorns Care Centre in Hindley, Wigan

The Acorns has since been taken over by a new provider, Dennis Moore Care Ltd - which owns another care facility in Leigh - and has now turned a corner. The most recent inspection by the CQC gave it an overall rating of "good."

The residential care home provides personal and nursing care for up to 39 elderly people, including those with dementia and physical disabilities, at its premises on Parkside.

Care director Karen Idle, who is in charge of the overall running of the centre with daughter Emma, said: "We took it over in the middle of the pandemic, while it was in special measures and to stop it closing down.

Acorns care home director Karen Idle, second from left, and manager Sara Porter, right, with residents Derek, left, and John.

"Now we've turned it around and my manager Sara Porter has won Nursing Student Award of the Year out of 120 students.

