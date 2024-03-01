Wigan care home places in top 20 in the North West

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthington Lake Care Home, has been recognised with a Top 20 Care Home award in the North West by carehome.co.uk.

With 1,798 North West care homes registered on the platform, it means Worthington is in the top 1.2% of homes across the region.

Worthington Lake Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, an award-winning and family-run provider, which has five homes in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

It is the second time the home has achieved the feat since its opening in 2018.

On the success, Home Manager Kim Jones said: “It’s been an amazing start to 2024 for us, to be rated as the best home in Wigan and to win a Top 20 Award is brilliant recognition for the hard work of our staff team, the support from our House Guests, their families and the backing we have from Millennium Care.

“We pride ourselves on delivering care that goes above and beyond, our Household Model ensures Worthington Lake provides a home-from-home setting but we’re always looking at ways we can improve to benefit our House Guests.”

Worthington Lake is one-third of the Standish Care Village which will be complete later this year.

The completed development will host Worthington Lake, Lakeside Care Home and the soon-to-be-opened, Langtree Care Home.

The three homes will provide a continuity of care like no other in the region supporting respite, residential, nursing, dementia and EMI care on one site.

Stacey Astin, Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said: “We’re delighted to see Worthington Lake recognised as not only the best home in the Borough of Wigan but as one of the top homes in the region. It’s a fantastic achievement and we’re grateful for the staff team that has consistently delivered amazing levels of care since the home opened.

“Worthington Lake and Lakeside Care Home are the two highest-rated homes in Wigan and with Worthington scooping a Top 20 Care Home award there’s no better start to the Standish Care Village which will be complete later this year.”

For more information about Worthington Lake please visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/care-homes/worthington-lake/