Wigan care home team member honoured

Katie and colleagues celebrate

Katie Davock, Team Leader from Anchor’s Montrose Hall care home on Sherwood Crescent, won The Dementia Carer Award in North West at a regional final ceremony hosted at the Kimpton Hotel in Manchester.

Judges concluded that Katie, who started her career in care as a 16-year-old apprentice, has demonstrated a clear vision, passion and dedication to the people in her care, as well as their families. She was also praised for her commitment to her role and the ways in which she consistently goes above and beyond to care for residents.

Katie will now go on to represent the whole of North West in The Dementia Carer Award category in the national finals taking place at The ICC in Birmingham on September 25.

Montrose Hall manager Deborah Walls said: “This is a fantastic personal achievement and a reflection of the quality and dedication demonstrated by Katie.

“Katie is a delight to work with and a credit to the team at Anchor’s Montrose Hall care home. I’m sure all her colleagues and our residents would agree!”

Katie said: “I just can’t believe it! Honestly it was such an honour just to be nominated but to win The Dementia Carer Award is a dream come true!

“I’m looking forward to going to the final in Birmingham. I hope I can do everyone at Anchor’s Montrose Hall care home and the whole region proud!”