News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan care home welcomes Santa to host a grotto experience for residents

A care home in a Wigan township is welcoming Santa himself to provide a grotto experience for the community.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Millennium Care, a small care home group, will welcome Father Christmas to its Standish site in Chorley Road, on Tuesday December 19 from 1pm to 4pm – and members of the public are invited.

Expect a meet and greet with Santa, photo opportunities, arts, and craft and, of course, receive a special gift.

Read More
READ MORE:The most Googled Doctor Who-related questions
Millennium Care Home in Standish will provide families with the Santa's Grotto experience on Tuesday December 19Millennium Care Home in Standish will provide families with the Santa's Grotto experience on Tuesday December 19
Millennium Care Home in Standish will provide families with the Santa's Grotto experience on Tuesday December 19
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grotto will serve as a magical and immersive experience for children during the festive season.

Gail Howard, Home Manager and Resident Santa at Millennium Care, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people and putting a smile on their faces. I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and I hope people can attend!”

If you can attend, please let the team know so Father Christmas has enough gifts for everyone! Please e-mail [email protected]

For more information, please contact Kathryn Barton at 07938 489056 or e-mail [email protected]

Related topics:WiganStandishChorley Road