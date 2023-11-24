Wigan care home welcomes Santa to host a grotto experience for residents
Millennium Care, a small care home group, will welcome Father Christmas to its Standish site in Chorley Road, on Tuesday December 19 from 1pm to 4pm – and members of the public are invited.
Expect a meet and greet with Santa, photo opportunities, arts, and craft and, of course, receive a special gift.
The grotto will serve as a magical and immersive experience for children during the festive season.
Gail Howard, Home Manager and Resident Santa at Millennium Care, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people and putting a smile on their faces. I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and I hope people can attend!”
If you can attend, please let the team know so Father Christmas has enough gifts for everyone! Please e-mail [email protected]
For more information, please contact Kathryn Barton at 07938 489056 or e-mail [email protected]