Wigan care home welcomes Santa to host a grotto experience for residents

A care home in a Wigan township is welcoming Santa himself to provide a grotto experience for the community.

Millennium Care, a small care home group, will welcome Father Christmas to its Standish site in Chorley Road, on Tuesday December 19 from 1pm to 4pm – and members of the public are invited.

Expect a meet and greet with Santa, photo opportunities, arts, and craft and, of course, receive a special gift.

The grotto will serve as a magical and immersive experience for children during the festive season.

Gail Howard, Home Manager and Resident Santa at Millennium Care, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people and putting a smile on their faces. I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and I hope people can attend!”

If you can attend, please let the team know so Father Christmas has enough gifts for everyone! Please e-mail [email protected]