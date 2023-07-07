News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Wigan care provider expands services in response to increase in demand

In response to growing demand for complex care lifelines in Wigan, a care provider has expanded its service within a year of launch.
By Matt Pennington
Published 7th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Headed up by highly skilled healthcare professional Clare Murray, Alcedo Care Group currently looks after 100 clients in the region but hopes to further increase the client base by 70 per cent come the end of the year.

Clients range from ages of two months old up to 89 years old, with 65 per cent being adults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award-winning home care provider offers an aray of complex care services including tracheostomy, ventilation, gastrostomy, bowel care, spinal injury, stoma, airway management, brain injury and rehabilitation.

Alcedo have expanded in response to an increase in demand for complex care services.Alcedo have expanded in response to an increase in demand for complex care services.
Alcedo have expanded in response to an increase in demand for complex care services.
Most Popular

Additionally, they also support clients with mental health requirements such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder post traumatic stress (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder.

Read More
Wigan brute ‘tried to strangle’ ex-partner after driving to her Chorley home, Pr...

Due to the demand, the care team has grown over the course of the last 12 months, with nine registered adult and paediatric nurses and four non-nursing team members.

Ms Murray said: “Our complex care division continues to expand and we recently recruited five new team members to enhance our service offering. We have seen demand soar for complex care at home with clients wanting to remain as independent as possible whilst living at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is a real sense of privacy and dignity, rather than being in hospital or a care home, and for children with complicated health issues, the support we provide is invaluable to the families.”

The care group also works closely with local authorities and NHS Trust across the north of England and Wales to secure clients.

Ms Murray added: “We look after adults and children with a range of complex care needs, enriching their lives by providing bespoke one-to-one treatments at home. All our complex care clients have an individual nurse-led care plan that manages their medical needs appropriately and effectively, and with our team expanding, we can provide our outstanding complex care services to more and more people in the coming months.”

Related topics:WiganPTSDEnglandWalesNHS Trust