Wigan care provider expands services in response to increase in demand

Headed up by highly skilled healthcare professional Clare Murray, Alcedo Care Group currently looks after 100 clients in the region but hopes to further increase the client base by 70 per cent come the end of the year.

Clients range from ages of two months old up to 89 years old, with 65 per cent being adults.

The award-winning home care provider offers an aray of complex care services including tracheostomy, ventilation, gastrostomy, bowel care, spinal injury, stoma, airway management, brain injury and rehabilitation.

Alcedo have expanded in response to an increase in demand for complex care services.

Additionally, they also support clients with mental health requirements such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder post traumatic stress (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder.

Due to the demand, the care team has grown over the course of the last 12 months, with nine registered adult and paediatric nurses and four non-nursing team members.

Ms Murray said: “Our complex care division continues to expand and we recently recruited five new team members to enhance our service offering. We have seen demand soar for complex care at home with clients wanting to remain as independent as possible whilst living at home.

"There is a real sense of privacy and dignity, rather than being in hospital or a care home, and for children with complicated health issues, the support we provide is invaluable to the families.”

The care group also works closely with local authorities and NHS Trust across the north of England and Wales to secure clients.