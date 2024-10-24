Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mary Jones, a Regional Manager in Wigan, has been shortlisted for the esteemed ‘Housing with Care’ award at the 2024 Great North West Care Awards. Mary, who manages 17 supported living services across Wigan, supports 86 people with a range of support needs.

Her leadership has transformed the lives of individuals and their families, ensuring people can live independently in their own homes while staying connected to their communities.

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday November 9 at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. Mary’s charity, Community Integrated Care, is also nominated for three additional awards, including the ‘Putting People First’ accolade and the prestigious ‘Employer of the Year’ title.

Mary’s work is deeply rooted in her passion for ensuring that people have choice, dignity, and autonomy. Leading a team of 230 dedicated colleagues, she has built a stable and committed workforce, offering consistent, high-quality support to local people. Her achievements go beyond the operational– they are personal victories that have made a profound difference to people’s lives.

Mary said: “I’m incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this award, but the real pride comes from seeing the impact we’re making on people’s lives every day. It’s not just about providing care: it’s about giving people the opportunity to live their best lives possible, in the way they choose.

"We’ve built strong teams who understand the people we support and are committed to ensuring they have the independence and respect they deserve.

"I’m honoured to lead such an incredible group of people who support me to make a real difference.”

Mary’s commitment to person-centred care is exemplified in her work with a man who has an acquired brain injury.

Despite facing significant communication challenges, Mary and her team worked creatively to ensure he could still engage meaningfully with his local community.

Understanding the importance of social interaction for his wellbeing, she and her team supported him in reconnecting with friends and participating in activities that give him a sense of purpose and joy.

By overcoming the barriers posed by his condition, Mary has enabled him to rebuild his confidence and independence following his accident – just one example of life-changing support.

Samantha Brennan, MD of Community Integrated Care for the North West, said: “Mary is truly exceptional. Her approach is all about empowering the people she supports to live the lives they want, with choice, independence, and dignity.

"From her work advocating for individuals’ rights to her innovative recruitment strategies, Mary has transformed care in Wigan.

"She’s built a team that’s not just about providing support– it’s about giving people a voice, and ensuring they feel connected to their community and confident in their independence. This nomination recognises her outstanding leadership, and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”

The ‘Housing with Care’ award celebrates individuals or teams who provide person-centred services within supported housing, and Mary’s leadership really demonstrates this. Her focus on breaking down barriers, creating meaningful connections, and advocating for independence has made a lasting impact on people with care and support needs in Wigan.

Winners of the Great North West Care Awards will be announced on 9th November, with regional winners progressing to the national finals of the Great British Care Awards in March 2025.