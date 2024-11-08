Wigan celebrates diversity and inclusion with new children’s book launch
Do We Look Autistic?, by Standish award-winning author Alex Winstanley, is an engaging picture book, aimed at readers aged five to 11.
It was co-produced by local autistic individuals and their families, aiming to debunk myths, celebrate diversity and emphasise the importance of understanding and acceptance.
It was part-financed and commissioned by Wigan Council and is rooted in the Wigan borough community, with characters based on real local people reflecting the authentic voices and experiences of the borough’s autistic residents.
A launch event for the book took place at Leigh Library and it included a live reading by Alex, a meet-and-greet with the illustrator, and speeches from local figures including Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson.
Coun Jenny Bullen, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “This is a fantastic book which really brings forward voices from our borough in an easy to read and relatable format.
“I would encourage everyone to pick up a copy of this book which can teach children a lot about their peers who may have autism.
“It is also a brilliant book for individuals with autism who can find within these pages, stories which are touching and relatable.”
The Wigan All-Age Autism Partnership Board funded the project as part of the Wigan All-Age Autism Strategy. Local autism groups contributed ideas, ensuring the book addresses key issues and themes important to the community.
Alex has extensive experience working with children and young people.
He co-founded Happy Smiles Training CIC, a disabled people’s-led social enterprise that delivers awareness training across various sectors.
Alex collaborates closely with Wigan Council to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion.
His previous works have received national recognition, including an Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Hero Award.
Alex hosted a library event in the spring canvassing people's experiences of autism and giving them the opportunity to appear as characters in his new book.
He says he is “passionate” about sharing and celebrating the voices of people with lived experiences.