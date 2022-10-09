News you can trust since 1853
Wigan celebrates the International Day for Older People

Age UK joined forces with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Council to celebrate The International Day of Older People (IDOP).

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:55 am - 1 min read

There were information stalls for residents and visitors at the retirement complex on Little Lane, Goose Green, with free refreshments available and a tombola.

Sadly poor weather put pay to some outdoor later life sporting activities such as walking football sessions, which were to have been hosted by Winstanley Warriors FC.

From left: Brendan Hill, Tara Killen and Alex Lee from Wigan Council's Good Trader Scheme.

Jennifer Gregory from The Deal for Communities team.
From left: Gail Byrne and Carol Evans from Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link.
Lisa Fletcher from Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre.
Wigan Council Community Link Worker, from left, John Henry and Chloe Curtis .

From left: Joe Harrison and Mandy Wadsworth from Be Well.
From left: Barbara Davies, Molly Worrall, Emma Short, Little Lane residence scheme manager Wendy Shaw and Kim Beardsmore.
