Wigan celebrates the International Day for Older People
Age UK joined forces with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Council to celebrate The International Day of Older People (IDOP).
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:55 am
There were information stalls for residents and visitors at the retirement complex on Little Lane, Goose Green, with free refreshments available and a tombola.
Sadly poor weather put pay to some outdoor later life sporting activities such as walking football sessions, which were to have been hosted by Winstanley Warriors FC.