Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alice Broadbelt has witnessed many changes in the town over her long life. She worked in a slipper factory before doing her bit during World War Two, crafting ammunition for soldiers on the front lines.

In her younger years, Alice cultivated a passion for gardening, tending to allotments where she proudly grew her own fruits, flowers and vegetables. A frequent visitor to St Paul’s, she dedicated many hours to cleaning the church, creating a serene and welcoming space for the congregation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Alice Broadbelt has turned 102 at the Douglas Bank Nursing Home in Appley Bridge. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice was also an accomplished seamstress, relishing the art of sewing and crafting clothes, and had a commitment to physical activity, preferring the simple pleasures of walking and putting one foot in front of the other over the convenience of driving.

The mum of three and gran-of-six is now a resident of Douglas Bank care home in Appley Bridge, where friends, family, and well-wishers joined staff and residents in a birthday celebration befitting a centenarian.

Alice said: "Life's a garden, and we're all just flowers blooming in our own time.

"Every laugh, every tear, every step taken – they're all part of the beautiful tapestry that makes up our lives. Cherish the moments, appreciate the journey, and, most importantly, surround yourself with love. It's the secret to a happy and long life, believe me!"