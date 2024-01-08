Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 500 people were helped throughout 2023, and the local authority’s Be Well Stop Smoking Service team will be able to offer four-week vaping kits as part of their supported programme thanks to the swap-to-stop initiative.

The nationwide scheme aims to encourage smokers to quit by using vaping as a less harmful option than cigarettes, and the offer can be extended up to 12 weeks. Last year Wigan Council’s Be Well Stop Smoking Service supported more than 500 people to quit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swap-to-stop campaign will help residents of Wigan will to ditch the habit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Danny Fletcher, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “Through this successful bid, Wigan Council has been given a huge boost to our resources that will help and support smokers across Wigan Borough who are ready to give up for good.

“The large number of residents who have already been given support to give up over the past year is a testament to the positive results that can be achieved by reaching out for support.

“I would urge any residents who are thinking of giving up smoking to get in touch with our fantastic Be Well advisors who can help you start your journey with the support and tools you need to see it through.”

The vape offer will be integrated into the service which already offers support to smokers through one-to-one guidance, group sessions and video calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible residents also have access to Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), with free products such as patches, gum, mouth or nasal sprays or lozenges.

Rachael Musgrave, Wigan Council’s director of public health, said: “Smoking is the single greatest preventable cause of death. Within one year of stopping smoking the risk of heart attacks is halved and after five years, the risk of having a stroke is the same as a non-smoker.

“Stopping smoking can lower the risk of lung cancer, improve mental health and reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.

“Working alongside our health partners through Wigan's tobacco control partnership, we are increasing access and opportunities to support people to stop smoking while also tackling youth vaping.”