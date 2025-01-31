Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan not-for-profit community group More Than Words is on the move.

After 10 years at The Edge in the old Today's Community Church building, they've secured new, bigger premises at Sovereign Business Park in Ince.

More Than Words was set up in 2011. They primarily work with children, young people and adults with disabilities and autism, and provide a range of creative and educational activities, such as dance and drama, musical theatre, singing, crafting, accessible sports, work experience opportunities, and healthy lifestyle activities.

Sue Seager, Managing Director said: "It's been a very challenging and stressful few months, but at long last we've finally found our new home and are really looking forward to welcoming everyone when we open the doors to Sovereign House on Monday February 3.

Students and staff get used to their new surroundings at the More Than Words based at Sovereign Business Park

"It's a fabulous new space, which includes a spacious performance area, hygiene suite, kitchens and, coming soon, a brand-new sensory room.

"But we couldn't have done it without the unwaivering support from Wigan Council and councillors David Molyneux, Chris Ready, Pat Draper and Matt Dawber.

"Over the past six months, they've helped us look for new premises and secure funding for signage, shutters and equipment.

"We set up a Crowdfunding appeal in December to raise money for a new sensory room, and were totally overwhelmed when we finally reached our target of £17,200 five minutes before the midnight deadline on January 18. It's going to be a wonderful new space for our students, who will massively benefit from it."

The new More Than Words based at the Sovereign Business Park

Students and their families have already visited the new premises and are said to be really excited about the move.

There are plans for an open day in the future, but for now Sue says she just wants students to settle into their new home and enjoy the space.

She added: "There are lots of people and organisations we would like to thank, including everyone who donated to our Crowdfunding appeal, our builders Terry, Peter, Dave and Gaz, Travis Perkins, Screwfix Foundation, Lansafe, Wigan Council's Communities Team, Taylor Stage Services, Creative Activity, Welfare Unit Hire, Heaton Group, Prism Medical UK, Sovini Trade Supplies and Paula Rosa Kitchens, to name but a few.

"We couldn't have done it without you!"

For more information or inquiries about More Than Words, phone 01942 735426.