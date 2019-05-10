Wigan doctor to cycle 113 miles for charity

A Wigan doctor will be cycling 113 miles for a care home as part of a charity event that many say is like taking on Mount Everest.

David Waide will be raising money for Tender Loving Care, which provides overnight care and support for people with life-limiting conditions in the comfort of their homes.

The Shevington 38-year-old, who works for The Ryan Medical Centre, Bamber Bridge, has entered The Fred Whitton Challenge, one of the toughest one-day cycling sportives in the country, for a second year running.

Fund-raisers make their way through the major passes in the Lake District with 13,000ft of elevation gain, including Kirkstone Pass, Honister Pass and Hardnott Pass. The challenge takes place tomorrow.

David said: “I did it last year with a group of friends in aid of Northwest Air Ambulance in name of a cyclist David Hitchen, who was killed whilst out cycling and received help from the North West Air Ambulance at the time of his accident.

“Between us we raised over £4,000 pounds from donations and charity spin classes and because we did so well we were given entry to this year’s event.

“I found it really hard last year and struggled, but Tender Nursing Care is a special charity and I always promised myself that if I got in this year I would train extra hard and would raise money for tender nursing care which is a charity that myself and our practice is incredibly proud of.”

To donate visit www.everyclick.com/davidwaide