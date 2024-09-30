Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan missed the target for children’s vaccination levels against measles, mumps and rubella last year, new figures show.

The UK Health Security Agency has urged parents to check their children’s vaccinations are up to date, amid fears of a back-to-school surge of diseases like measles and whooping cough due to falling vaccine rates across England.

NHS figures show 88.2 per cent of youngsters in Wigan had both doses of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday in 2023-24.

This was below the 95 per cent target set by the World Health Organisation and about the same level as the previous year.

Nationally, 83.9 per cent of five-year-olds were fully vaccinated against MMR last year – down from 84.5 per cent the year before and the lowest level since 2010-11.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “I encourage all parents to take up the offer of vaccinations for their children at the right time, to give them the best protection from preventable diseases.

“Childhood vaccines prevent babies and children from suffering needlessly and can even be life-saving.”

She said vaccination helps to prevent from spreading the disease to more vulnerable people.

“It only takes one case of measles to get into a school or nursery where many children are unprotected for numbers to suddenly surge,” Dr Saliba added.

London had the lowest uptake levels of all regions in England of MMR, with 73.3 per cent of children receiving both doses by the age of five, while 89.7 per cent were fully vaccinated in the North East.

In the North West, 84.5 per cent had both doses last year.

Separate figures from UKHSA show there were 2,465 cases of measles across the country from January to September 9 this year. More than half of these were recorded among children under 11.

The capital had the most confirmed measles cases, with 1,177. There were 90 recorded in the North West, none of them in Wigan.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “Vaccinations have been protecting children for decades and are offered free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year.

“We would advise parents to urgently check their child’s vaccination records and ensure they’re protected from becoming seriously unwell.”