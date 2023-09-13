Wigan families gear up to take part in the return of Cycle Three Sisters

Coun Chris Ready and Be Well cycling activator Joy Lummis at Three Sisters Circuit

Taking place on Wednesday September 20 from 3pm to 8pm, Be Well Wigan’s free fun day will boast a range of activities available on and off the track.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities can take part and ride their bikes on the course while there’ll also be cycle skills, balance bikes for those under five, free bike services and entertainment including a climbing wall, face painting and more.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We had an absolute blast at our first event in May and we can’t wait to do it all again!

“Those who’ve been before will know exactly what to expect, but if you’ve yet to experience Cycle Three Sisters then please come along and join in the fun. We promise you’ll have a brilliant time.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are or if you’re a regular rider or a novice; absolutely everyone can get involved and even if you don’t have a bike or helmet you can borrow one from us for free. We also have a range of adapted cycles for people with various disabilities.

“Cycle Three Sisters is always one of the most enjoyable days of the year - so you won’t want to miss it!”

Approximately 1,000 people attended the first event of the year in May and naother healthy turnout is expected with the majority of activities getting underway as schools finish for the day.

Meanwhile, from 1.30pm, there’s once again a chance for those with balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit – ideal for young children who need an adult to accompany them.

Although these bikes won’t be permitted on the main track beyond 3pm, dedicated areas of Three Sisters will remain available.

Free parking is also available on site but families that live locally are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event if possible.