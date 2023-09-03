Wigan family doctors: here are the 12 general practices with the highest ‘very good’ ratings across the borough
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local practices.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Here we reveal the best dozen surgeries in and around the Wigan area, according to the 2023 poll.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as “very good.”
1 / 3