Wigan family doctors: here are the 12 general practices with the highest ‘very good’ ratings across the borough

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local practices.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here we reveal the best dozen surgeries in and around the Wigan area, according to the 2023 poll.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as “very good.”

Premier Health Team achieved 76 per cent of very good ratings by patients.

1. Premier Health Team

Located on Wrightington Street, Dr Seabrook 67 per cent of patients said to have a very good experience.

2. Dr Seabrook

At Mesnes View Surgery, 59 per cent responding to the survey said their experience was very good.

3. Mesnes View Surgery

When responding to the survey 57 per cent said their overall experience at Slag Lane Medical Centre was very good.

4. Slag Lane Medical Centre

