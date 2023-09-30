News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Wigan father and daughter duo tackle walking challenge for an important cause

A father and daughter from Wigan are embarking on a 19-mile walk to raise funds for a charity important to them.
By Matt Pennington
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Morgan Woods, from Stubshaw, will be joined by her dad, John, to boost the funds of the British Heart Foundation by completing 38 laps around the Toughsheet Community Stadium – home to their favourite team Bolton Wanderers.

The walk will take place on Sunday October 1, with people encouraged to get involved in order to raise as much awareness as possible.

Read More
PICKETING PAST: a picture gallery of Wiganers on strike over the decades
Morgan with her dad, John, and late grandad BillyMorgan with her dad, John, and late grandad Billy
Morgan with her dad, John, and late grandad Billy
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year was difficult for the Woods family, as John suffered a serious heart attack in July, before losing Morgan’s grandad, Billy, to a heart attack in October of the same year.

As avid Bolton fans, the family have owned season tickets for a number of years and any form of fundraiser had to include the club they support.

Morgan has decided to complete 19 laps of the stadium, symbolising the fact that 19 people die of a heart attack every day equating to one person every 74 minutes.

BHF funds approximately £100m worth of research each year all heart and circulatory diseases to gain a better understandisng of causes and best treatment practices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donations can help cure heart failure through the use of stem cells, cure inherited causes of cardiac arrest with a single injection and use Artificial Intellignece to predict heart attacks and strokes.

Morgan said: “It's important because we have heart conditions in the family and my grandad died of a heart attack in October 2022 following my dad suffering his heart attack in July 2022. I’d love to raise as much money as I can in his memory to donate to British Heart Foundation.

“We’d also love to eventually get a defibrillator in the area that could be used in the event of another emergency.”

The BHF has helped reduce the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK thanks to support from individuals fundraising with £24 paying for two hours of research by an early career scientist.

More information about BHF and what they do can be found on their website.

Donations can be made to the justgiving page here.

Related topics:British Heart FoundationWiganBolton WanderersWoodsBolton