Wigan father and daughter duo tackle walking challenge for an important cause

Morgan Woods, from Stubshaw, will be joined by her dad, John, to boost the funds of the British Heart Foundation by completing 38 laps around the Toughsheet Community Stadium – home to their favourite team Bolton Wanderers.

The walk will take place on Sunday October 1, with people encouraged to get involved in order to raise as much awareness as possible.

Morgan with her dad, John, and late grandad Billy

Last year was difficult for the Woods family, as John suffered a serious heart attack in July, before losing Morgan’s grandad, Billy, to a heart attack in October of the same year.

As avid Bolton fans, the family have owned season tickets for a number of years and any form of fundraiser had to include the club they support.

Morgan has decided to complete 19 laps of the stadium, symbolising the fact that 19 people die of a heart attack every day equating to one person every 74 minutes.

BHF funds approximately £100m worth of research each year all heart and circulatory diseases to gain a better understandisng of causes and best treatment practices.

Donations can help cure heart failure through the use of stem cells, cure inherited causes of cardiac arrest with a single injection and use Artificial Intellignece to predict heart attacks and strokes.

Morgan said: “It's important because we have heart conditions in the family and my grandad died of a heart attack in October 2022 following my dad suffering his heart attack in July 2022. I’d love to raise as much money as I can in his memory to donate to British Heart Foundation.

“We’d also love to eventually get a defibrillator in the area that could be used in the event of another emergency.”

The BHF has helped reduce the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK thanks to support from individuals fundraising with £24 paying for two hours of research by an early career scientist.

More information about BHF and what they do can be found on their website.