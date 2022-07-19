For the 36-year-old Wiganer is currently training for the London marathon, which takes place on Sunday, October 2.

And rather than wearing shorts and a T-shirt, he will be covering the 26.2 miles while wearing his full work gear.

He will be carrying at extra 35 to 40kg in weight as he tackles the marathon, sapping his energy from the very start.

Charlie, who lives in Aspull, is taking on the challenge to raise money for Blood Cancer UK, a charity close to his heart since his father Hamish’s diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia around four years ago.

He said: “As I’m training in Wigan, I want people to know what I’m doing and why. I have set a target of £2,000 on my page but it would be amazing if I could raise more than that.”

Despite competing in seven marathons already, Charlie has never pushed himself like this before and his training will see him gradually building up the miles.

His approach to the race is to do intervals of walking, jogging and running for periods of time, rather than focusing on distance.

His previous fund-raising efforts have included walking 50 miles from Doncaster to Stockport in just 22 hours, which he also did in his full kit. He broke a Guinness world record in the process and raised more than £7,500.

Charlie, who is based at Leigh fire station, hopes for plenty of support with his latest fund-raising endeavour and will be spurred on by his father.

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is a type of cancer that causes too many white blood cells, known as lymphocytes, to be produced, which do not work properly.

Over a period of time this can cause symptoms such as an increased risk of picking up infections, swollen glands in the neck, armpits or groin, and unusual bleeding or swelling.

Generally seven out of 10 people will survive five or more years following being diagnosed. Treatment such as chemotherapy and targeted cancer drugs are used to manage the illness, as a cure is yet to be found.

Donations to Charlie’s appeal for Blood Cancer UK can be made at tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/charlie-thompson-813b3