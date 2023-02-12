Dr Miftah Ullah, an 82-year-old GP, celebrated his retirement with fellow staff at Platt House Surgery in Standish.

Beginning his career in 1972, he worked in a range of hopsitals in Glasgow, Barnsley, Chester and Wrexham before deciding to go into general practice where he has been since 1972.

His inspiration came with the stability of the job before finding that he truly loved caring for others and so decided to stay in the health sector.

Dr Ullah has retired after 51 years at Platt House Surgery

Dr Ullah said: “The staff have been very, very kind to me and so have the patients. Realistically speaking I’m very thankful to them both for putting trust in me and staying with me.

”In life you can never get 100 per cent happiness from people, but my satisfaction comes from my patients being satisfied with me.”

The Covid-19 pandemic was a stressful period for all within the industry, with many having to adapt and provide the service from home.

And while Dr Ullah has retired, he will still helping out at Platt House over the next few months while Dr Khan adjusts to his new role of senior GP.

Dr Ullah said: “I’m still doing a session or two in my own practice but gradually I’ll fizzle out and stop working. Then I’ll be doing a few months here and a few months abroad.

