Wigan GP celebrates retirement after a 51-year career
A Wigan health specialist has hung up his stethoscope after a career spanning more than five decades.
Dr Miftah Ullah, an 82-year-old GP, celebrated his retirement with fellow staff at Platt House Surgery in Standish.
Beginning his career in 1972, he worked in a range of hopsitals in Glasgow, Barnsley, Chester and Wrexham before deciding to go into general practice where he has been since 1972.
His inspiration came with the stability of the job before finding that he truly loved caring for others and so decided to stay in the health sector.
Dr Ullah said: “The staff have been very, very kind to me and so have the patients. Realistically speaking I’m very thankful to them both for putting trust in me and staying with me.
”In life you can never get 100 per cent happiness from people, but my satisfaction comes from my patients being satisfied with me.”
The Covid-19 pandemic was a stressful period for all within the industry, with many having to adapt and provide the service from home.
And while Dr Ullah has retired, he will still helping out at Platt House over the next few months while Dr Khan adjusts to his new role of senior GP.
Dr Ullah said: “I’m still doing a session or two in my own practice but gradually I’ll fizzle out and stop working. Then I’ll be doing a few months here and a few months abroad.
"The best thing in life is if you have good health, then you are one of the luckiest people.”