The surgeries, all part of SSP Health, saw GPs, nurses and staff take part in a number of fundraising activities over the festive period to raise money for vital local charities which included: The Brick Homeless charity, Willow Project, Derian House Children's Hospice, Blind Veterans UK, Wigan and Leigh Hospice, The Christie Hospital and Cancer Research.

Nelson Street Surgery raised £2,700. Interim Practice Manger, Amy Wallwork, said: “Despite the pandemic and the difficulties it presents, we felt it was vital to support the charities close to our heart to enable them to continue with their essential services and everyone was incredibly supportive and more than happy to get involved.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Poplar Street GP practice holding up a cheque with the funds they are donating to charity.

SSP Health, which prides itself on providing essential healthcare services in the heart of the community, offered to match any funds raised by the practices ensuring that any money raised would have a significant impact where it was needed most.

GP and founder of SSP Health, Dr Shikha Pitalia, said: “Our staff do an amazing job every day and we applaud them for their additional efforts in raising this money for their chosen charities.

At SSP Health, community is at the heart of everything we do and that’s why we agreed to match any monies raised to ensure we continue to really help those that need it most.”

Across the North West, 16 GP practices in the SSP Health Network raised more than £13,000 for over 20 charities in just a few months in 2021.

Staff at Bryn Street GP practice holding up a cheque with the funds they are donating to charity.