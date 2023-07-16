Wigan GP surgeries: The 15 best-rated doctor’s practices in and around the area according to patient satisfaction
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
By Sian Jones
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in and around the Wigan area, according to the 2022 survey.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.
Some of them have been combined due to their being based within the same centre.
Page 1 of 3