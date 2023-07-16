News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
Wigan GP surgeries: The 15 best-rated doctor’s practices in and around the area according to patient satisfaction

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
By Sian Jones
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in and around the Wigan area, according to the 2022 survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

Some of them have been combined due to their being based within the same centre.

Both of these GP's based at Worsley Mesnes Health centre were rated 97 per cent for overall patient experience

1. Zaman and Kumar Family Practice

Both of these GP's based at Worsley Mesnes Health centre were rated 97 per cent for overall patient experience Photo: Google

At Hall Green Surgery in Skelmersdale, 95 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

2. Hall Green surgery

At Hall Green Surgery in Skelmersdale, 95 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

At Parbold Surgery 94 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

3. Parbold Surgery

At Parbold Surgery 94 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google Maps

Marus Bridge and Shakespeare based at Chandler House, 92 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Hawkley Brook Medical Practice also based at Chandler House earned an overall rating of 91 per cent

4. Marus Bridge, Shakespeare and Hawkley Brook practices

Marus Bridge and Shakespeare based at Chandler House, 92 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Hawkley Brook Medical Practice also based at Chandler House earned an overall rating of 91 per cent Photo: Google

