Wigan GP teams turn pink to boost breast cancer awareness

Staff at Astley General Practice in Astley and Poplar Street Surgery in Tyldesley have swapped scrubs for shades of pink this October, rallying together to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and encourage patients to book vital checks.

From pink jumpers to photo props and bright ribbons, teams from SSP Health managed GP practices have been showing their support and sharing an important health message with a touch of colour and positivity.

SSP Health manages a network of local NHS surgeries across the region, handling appointments, administration, and support services so doctors can focus on what matters most, caring for patients.

Andy Scaife, CEO of SSP Health, said the burst of pink across waiting rooms has sparked conversation and connection among patients and staff alike.

“It’s amazing to see how something as simple as a splash of colour can make people smile, but more importantly, it reminds everyone how critical early detection is,” he said.

“We’ve had so many patients come forward to book breast checks this month, and that’s exactly what we hoped for. It’s about community, care, and a little bit of courage in pink.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK. According to the latest NHS figures, around 56,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year, and one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Men can be affected too, though in much smaller numbers.

Medical experts say early detection is one of the strongest factors in improving outcomes. Routine screening and being breast-aware, checking for lumps, changes in skin texture, or unusual pain, can make a life-saving difference.

SSP Health has delivered over 211,000 breast checks across the region. Practice teams say the strong response highlights how local initiatives can inspire real action and encourage communities to take positive steps toward better health.

CEO Andy said the turnout and enthusiasm have been overwhelming.

“Our surgeries are at the heart of this community, and seeing staff and patients come together like this has been absolutely heartwarming,” he said.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about starting conversations, and if that leads even one person to book a screening or check a lump sooner, then we’ve achieved something truly meaningful.”

“For anyone still putting off that breast check, the message is simple: don’t wait, get it done.”