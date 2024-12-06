A Wigan grandmother who fell gravely ill in America has now contracted pneumonia, as her family continues to campaign to bring her home.

Four days before she was due to fly back from a holiday in Orlando, Florida, 76-year-old Patricia Bunting complained of feeling weak and then collapsed in her hotel bathroom.

She was taken to hospital and was found to have contracted both influenza and Covid-19 which, on top of her existing COPD, made her dangerously ill.

She spent five days in intensive care and is now in critical care.

Her daughter Emma says her mum, who lives in Poolstock, is still reliant on oxygen and has contracted pneumonia. She is still incredibly poorly.

The three-week trip had been meant as a swansong overseas holiday, with Patricia knowing that she would probably not be fit for any further excursions abroad due to suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat).

She was accompanied by sons David and Paul plus grandson William.

Emma, 40, tried to dissuade Patricia from going after discovering she was not insured – she was quoted £3,000 to £6,000, which would have doubled the cost of the holiday – but she insisted she would be fine.

Now in the critical care unit of a hospital, as medical bills mount, horrified relatives have been quoted between £48,000 and £138,000 for a medical repatriation flight.

Emma, who did not go on the holiday, has so far raised £2,000 via a GoFundMe page, but needs £50,000 to cover a flight home for her mother.

The best option would be for Patricia to come back on a commercial flight with oxygen and assistance, which would cost £7,000, but at present family are not sure that she would be well enough to do that.

Speaking to Wigan Today earlier this week, Emma said: “My mum lost my dad more than 30 years ago when he suffered a massive heart attack. She has been a rock for the whole family ever since and helped me through difficult times.

"It’s our turn to help her now in this hour of need. Any donations would be very gratefully received.”