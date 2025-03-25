A plea for help has been made by the daughter of a Wigan woman who has been left permanently disabled by a fall at her home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Hughes has launched a GoFundMe page in aid of her 65-year-old mum Christine who has been in hospital since the end of last year following the horrific accident on the stairs.

There have been medical complications since and the grandmother has been told that she will never walk again, the fall having caused paralysis below the spinal injury which is at shoulder level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standish mother of two Rebecca, 40, says her mum faces months more in hospital but once she’s ready to be discharged, her Swinley home won’t be suitable for her to live in and so she is appealing for help through GoFundMe to pay for adaptations.

Rebecca Hughes (right) and her mum Christine

She said: “On December 6 2024 our world was flipped upside down when Mum fell on her stairs and sustained a spinal cord injury.

"Mum was urgently transferred to our nearest major trauma unit at Salford Royal and had emergency life-saving spinal surgery lasting seven hours. Her neck needed stablising because the fall had dislocated her spinal cord. After that she remained in intensive care unit and the rehabilitation ward at the major trauma unit for eight weeks before being transferred to the regional spinal injury rehabilitation centre in Southport where she remains.

"Complications from her injury have halted progress with her rehab, however it is anticipated she will be there for many months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to the level of her injury, Mum will not regain the ability to walk. She is paralysed below the level of her injury and will require a lot of support moving forward.

"Mum’s current home is not suitable meaning we need to source a new property or make adaptations to her current home.

"The road ahead will continue to be long and challenging, but with your help, we could provide mum with the necessary resources for enhanced care, adaptive equipment, house modifications, and support her to regain as much independence as possible and enable her to have quality time with her family and grandchildren.

"Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental health nurse Rebecca said that her mum is receiving physiotherapy and occupational therapy but there is so much to monitor.

Christine has limited movement in her arms and shoulders but everything below that has been impacted by the fall: not just joints and limbs but breathing, blood pressure, temperature regulation and bodily functions, so these need to be assessed for a long time before she can be discharged.

There will also be assessments regarding the level of care Christine can receive, Rebecca recognising that the NHS is facing great financial pressures at the moment.

She added: “I am constantly looking at homes for sale at the moment, but it’s sad how few are suitable for people using wheelchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As far as help for Mum is concerned, grants are available but it can take 18 months before you find out whether someone is eligible or not so we have to get a move on now.

"But grants will never cover everything and any help we can get with modifications would be gratefully received.”