It takes place at REP Fitness Studio in Standish on Saturday September 30 from 9am to 3pm, and owner Hayley Rushton hopes that as many people as possible can get involved in one of the two categories for both men and women – beginner and novice.

Competitors will take part in five events including log press, farmers carry in to tyre flip for 12.5m each, deadlifts, a yoke for 25m and ball over yoke. Each category consist of different weights to ensure that what tehy are lifting matches each individuals level.

All events are timed for as many reps to be completed in 60 seconds, excluding the farmers carry and yoke event which will be based on the quickest time wins.

REP Fitness Studio in Standish will hold a competition to find the strongest resident.

Each category will run for an hour and a half, starting with beginner men at 9am followed by beginner women, novice men and novice women and are limited to 10 per class.

Trophies will be presented to athletes with the most points after all events have been completed for first, second and third place along with a trophy for gutsiest performance. Entry costs £30 and will provide a t shirt with the competitors name and the name of the event.

Spectators can also attend for a fee of £1.50 and coffee machine facilities will be available inside the gym throughout the day.

Having held a strength and conditioning class on a Friday afternoon one member took part in a competition in Morecambe which inspired Hayley to organise her own contest.

Hayley said: “The more the merrier, people don't have to be a member of the gym to enter and any fitness level is welcome to join in.

"The beginners category isn’t overly heavily and it’s just about taking part, it doesn’t matter if you only get one rep it’s about taking part – we’ve all got to get started somewhere.”