Wigan has some of the shortest operation waiting times in the UK

Patients in Wigan are facing shorter waits for operations than in other areas of the country, new data has revealed.

Analysis of NHS statistics shows 92 per cent of people in Wigan had surgery within the target of 18 weeks, placing it in the top 10 per cent of areas in the country.

Wigan patients have a shorter wait for operations than in many areas of the country

While eight per cent of patients faced longer waits, just 2.9 per cent had to wait for more than 26 weeks.

The data also shows 22,714 Wiganers were on the waiting list, accounting for one person in every 6.3 households.

NHS Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) appears to be performing well in comparison to other health authorities around the country.

Dr Tim Dalton, chairman of the CCG, said: “We place a lot of importance on making sure people are treated within the national target of 18 weeks. “Sometimes, due to patient illness, wider patient circumstances or pressure on services at the hospital, people have to wait longer or have their operation delayed, but in Wigan we are pleased that most patients are operated on in a timely manner.

“This is due to good systems at the hospital and lots of support from other health and social care services that help people in the community, keeping the pressure off the hospital.”

Top of the table was Barnsley, with 94.2 per cent of operations carried out in 18 weeks and just 1.6 per cent taking more than 26 weeks.

The worst-performing area was Brighton and Hove, where only 73.6 per cent of patients were treated within 18 weeks and 15.3 per cent waited for more than 26 weeks.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said of the overall national figures: “They paint a bleak picture of NHS patients’ ability to swiftly receive vital treatment such as hip and knee replacements.”