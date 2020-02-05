Wigan health workers get coronavirus training

Wigan health workers are being trained up on how to spot and deal with the potentially deadly coronavirus should it hit the borough.

So far there have been few reported UK cases of the illness which has claimed hundreds of Chinese lives and infected thousands more, but with little sign of the outbreak abating and with no vaccines yet produced to tackle it, local medical bosses are leaving nothing to chance.

One Wigan Observer reader said: “I had gone in for a check-up at the infirmary for my chest complaint and usually it is pretty quiet with two or three staff on hand. But the other day I went in and there were about 18 members of staff who, I think, were getting briefings on what to do in the event of any coronavirus cases. It’s scary but it’s good to see them taking precautions.”

A spokewoman for Wigan’s hospital trust said: “Dr Robert Nelson, consultant microbiologist, Dr Surinder Kumar, occupational health consultant and Dr Sanjay Arya, consultant cardiologist and medical director at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), are all aware of the issue surrounding coronavirus.

“WWL is taking all measures following guidance from Public Health England and communications have been provided to staff in how to deal with the situation should a patient present with the condition.”

The measures include:

Dedicated room to manage possible cases in A&E;

Sufficient stocks of personal protective equipment;

Guidance on patient identification, infection control precautions and testing have been produced; and

Education of staff on how to identify and appropriately manage possible cases of coronavirus should they present.

Coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

Novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) is a new strain first identified in Wuhan.

A PHE spokesman said: “The new strain presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild. Those who have died in Wuhan appear to have had pre-existing health conditions. The UK is now one of the first countries outside China to have a prototype lab test for this new disease.”