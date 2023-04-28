Four orginsations or their employees have been shortlisted in various categories at the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards.

They are:

Employer/Workplace of the Year: Dr Nikesh Vallabh, Dr Krzysztof Misterek and Dr Charlotte Luke, GP Partners at Hawkley Brook Medical Practice

People Professional of the Year: Julie Wilson, Vocational Learning Facilitator, Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Wellbeing Champion: Alexia Mitton, Assistant Director Communications & Engagement (Wigan), NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care

Special Recognition: Barbara Lambert, Volunteer Chair of League of Friends, WWL

People from all aspects of healthcare in Wigan have been shortlisted

The Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards, organised by NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, were first held in 2018.

It is an opportunity to show recognition and gratitude to those working hard to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in our communities.

A record number of nominations were submitted this year – just over 530 in total, each sharing the extraordinary stories from across our employed and unwaged workforce.

Nominations were submitted for 13 different categories, including Leadership, Innovation and Volunteer Champion.

They have come in from across the health and care sector of all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester.

Many include the contribution of staff who have dedicated years to working in the sector while others showcase those making great leaps at the start of their health and care career journey.

Some of the nominations detail those striving to tackle health inequalities within communities and as well as those who volunteer their own time to help improve the lives of others. One thing is for sure – all those nominated are well-deserving of award and recognition.

The 2023 shortlist includes apprentices, doctors, optometrists, receptionists, nurses, a care home manager and even a barber!

All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a sponsored event on July 13, in Manchester and hosted by TV presenter, Michelle Ackerley.

Mark Fisher, Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: “We have had more nominations then ever for this year’s Champion Awards and each one has told of the outstanding contribution of the many people working to improve the lives of the people of Greater Manchester.

“It takes staff and volunteers from a range of disciplines and backgrounds to run our services and these awards really highlight the vital role everyone has to play.

“I’m so glad we get to honour those working so hard each and every day – congratulations and good luck to all of those who have been shortlisted.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: “Seeing such a wide variety of individuals and teams shortlisted across Greater Manchester – from hospital consultants, to nurses, to dining companions and barbers – is a reminder of just how much incredible work is taking place in all corners of our health and care system.

