A Wigan-based healthcare firm has been named in the top 20 large home care groups in the UK.

Alcedo Care Healthcare Group went up against 762 other groups and 11,848 providers and received the incredible achievement from the reviews site www.homecare.co.uk.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own houses and familiar environment.

This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Andy Boardman

This award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Andy Boardman, managing director of Alcedo Care, says:

“We are delighted to have won this award once again; it is a magnificent achievement for the Group and the whole team.

"It is the fourth consecutive year that we have been named in the Top 20 large home care groups in the UK, and each time the sense of pride increases.

“We are an innovative, growing business but we never compromise on the quality of care we deliver.

"We strive to make a difference and ultimately enrich the lives of our clients; that is the cornerstone of the care we provide.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become a key element in health and social care in Britain.

“Alcedo Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top home care group!

"It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 large home care groups in the UK.”