Community support workers at Belong collected the Above and Beyond Community Team accolade at this year's Stars of Social Care - Home Care Awards.

They received the distinction for their dedication to supporting older people, allowing them to continue enjoying everything that life has to offer by assisting them to have fun, life enhancing experiences that provide meaningful occupation and the opportunity to meet new people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson, presented the team with the award who received praise from the London ceremony’s panel of judges, who said: “This team go above and beyond to promote independence and wellbeing with the people they support. They have an innovative approach to making wishes come true, from arranging dance shows and making ice cream sundaes! They have a culture of kindness for both each other and the people who draw on services.”

Debra Moore (left) and Sophie Walls (right) from Belong at Home Wigan are presented their team's award by This Morning's Josie Gibson

Described by one customer as “guardian angels”, the not-for-profit domicillary service operates from the Millers Lane care village and serves both its onsite independent living apartment tenants, as well as the wider community in and around Wigan.

Although typical tasks consist of personal care, domestic chores and assisting with medication and appointments, carers are also empowered to offer companionship through facilitating activities and the chance to make new friends.

For example, earlier this year, the thoughtful team arranged for customers to enjoy the talents of young dancers by inviting a local arts academy to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Walls, area manager at Belong at Home Wigan, said: "This award is a fantastic way to say ‘thank you and well done' to our amazing support workers. They truly are the most devoted people, who genuinely love what they do for a living.