Wigan home carers who make wishes come true recognised at award night

A care provider in Wigan and its staff has been commended at an awards night for going beyond the call of duty.
By Matt Pennington
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Community support workers at Belong collected the Above and Beyond Community Team accolade at this year's Stars of Social Care - Home Care Awards.

They received the distinction for their dedication to supporting older people, allowing them to continue enjoying everything that life has to offer by assisting them to have fun, life enhancing experiences that provide meaningful occupation and the opportunity to meet new people.

ITV This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson, presented the team with the award who received praise from the London ceremony’s panel of judges, who said: “This team go above and beyond to promote independence and wellbeing with the people they support. They have an innovative approach to making wishes come true, from arranging dance shows and making ice cream sundaes! They have a culture of kindness for both each other and the people who draw on services.”

Debra Moore (left) and Sophie Walls (right) from Belong at Home Wigan are presented their team's award by This Morning's Josie GibsonDebra Moore (left) and Sophie Walls (right) from Belong at Home Wigan are presented their team's award by This Morning's Josie Gibson
Debra Moore (left) and Sophie Walls (right) from Belong at Home Wigan are presented their team's award by This Morning's Josie Gibson
Described by one customer as “guardian angels”, the not-for-profit domicillary service operates from the Millers Lane care village and serves both its onsite independent living apartment tenants, as well as the wider community in and around Wigan.

Although typical tasks consist of personal care, domestic chores and assisting with medication and appointments, carers are also empowered to offer companionship through facilitating activities and the chance to make new friends.

For example, earlier this year, the thoughtful team arranged for customers to enjoy the talents of young dancers by inviting a local arts academy to perform.

Sophie Walls, area manager at Belong at Home Wigan, said: "This award is a fantastic way to say ‘thank you and well done' to our amazing support workers. They truly are the most devoted people, who genuinely love what they do for a living.

"For us, it's not just about providing care; we help our customers do things they want to - everything from shopping trips and visits to the theatre, home baking and crafts, arranging village entertainers or going to watch the Wigan Warriors. We're thrilled with this achievement and can't wait to share it with our customers."

