Health minister Stephen Kinnock has said there should never be a choice between assisted dying or good palliative care, during a visit to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The Hindley charity will benefit from a slice of the £100m boost to end-of-life support, as part of a 10-year NHS funding plan.

It received £150,000 in the last financial year to fix its leaking roof, and a further £350,000 will be invested in new boilers for the 30-year-old building and a memory garden where people can remember loved ones.

Greeting Mr Kinnock were volunteers, chief executive Jo Carby, and Hospice UK’s chief executive Toby Porter.

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock MP, right, meets hospice patient Jeffrey Crook, during his visit to Wigan and Leigh Hospice in Hindley, for a tour of the facilities, ahead of his announcement giving £75m funds to hospices across the country

He said the emotional debate over the assisted dying bill, still going through Parliament, had “shone a spotlight” on the issue.

“It is something we would be doing anyway [increasing funding] because we care deeply about hospices and what they do in our communities,” he said. “But the debate around assisted dying has brought it up the agenda.

“We welcome that. We think it’s really important to have that debate. Of course, the Government is neutral on assisted dying and we will have to see what happens.

“If it gets through Parliament, we will be looking very carefully to ensure that it is never a choice between assisted dying or having good palliative and end-of-life care.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice CEO Jo Carby guides Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock MP around the grounds during his visit

“It is not either or, it’s both, and that will be the objective of the Government if the bill passes through.”

Mr Kinnock added: “The funding that’s been secured here will make a really big difference to the quality of the surroundings that people have here during moments in their lives which are not easy. This is a wonderful place for them to come and we’re very proud that we are able to support that.”

The care minister said he recognised that hospices, which are predominantly volunteer-funded with only a quarter or a third of cash coming from the state, needed help with long-term financial planning.

“They need to know where they are, not just for this coming financial year, but two or three years down the line,” he said. “So I’ve made it very clear to my team of officials in the Departmentof Health and Social Care that I don’t want another last-minute scramble at the end of the financial year to apply a sticking plaster to solve a problem for the short-term.”

The exterior of Wigan and Leigh Hospice. The charity relies heavily on fund-raising to sustain it

Ms Carby said Mr Kinnock showed keen interest in the hospice’s work and was “quite rightly amazed” at its reach across the Wigan community.

“The money we have received has been really important to us because we had such a structural deficit, which means we were spending our reserves year on year,” she said.

“Because of that, we haven’t been able to invest in the building which is 30 years old and needed some work done on it.

“The flat roofs here were leaking, so it was something we needed to spend the money on any way. That was what we were able to do.

“And next year we will be replacing our boilers with the money. It’s also enabling us to invest in our memory garden which will be a beautiful place for people to go and think of their loved ones and an opportunity for us to generate some income for the hospice too.”