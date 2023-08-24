Senior doctors in the British Medical Association began their strike nationwide from 7am on Thursday to 7am on Saturday in their ongoing pay dispute with the Government.

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) were preparing for potential disruption, with the industrial action following a strike by junior doctors earlier this month.

Consultants will provide “Christmas Day cover” over the two days, protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, newborn care, maternity, trauma and limited planned care.

Wigan Infirmary consultants are taking part in the national industrial action

Medical director Prof Sanjay Arya said: “In the days following the strike action taken by junior doctors we have seen a further increase in demand on our emergency department, very high attendance figures putting our services under severe pressure, and whilst we are working hard within our hospitals and with partners from across health and social care within the Wigan borough, I must ask everyone to use our services appropriately.

“Patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care for life, limb and sight-threatening conditions, but we are once again asking people to use other NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.

“It’s really important that we are providing the right care for patients in the right place, and many of our patients are ready to return to their normal place of residence. Friends and loved ones of patients can help by supporting them through the discharge process, which will not only help to keep patients comfortable, but it will also free up hospital beds for our patients who desperately need acute care at WWL.

“We are expecting our services to face further considerable impacts during this upcoming consultants’ strike, which is on a bank holiday weekend, and in the days and weeks that follow, but we would like to reassure our patients and our public that we are doing everything we can to make sure patient safety, as always, remains our top priority. With your support in using NHS services appropriately, we will be able to provide care and services for those who need it most.”

Dr Tim Dalton, co-chairman of the Healthier Wigan System Board, added: “As we have seen during the winter months and throughout all the industrial action we have witnessed during the past nine months, our NHS services in the Wigan borough and across the region have been extremely busy and we expect that to continue during the consultant strikes this week.

“We would also encourage our community to help us by being on hand to collect loved ones as soon as they’re well enough to return to their normal place of residence. This will not only help to make patients feel as comfortable and as supported as possible when they leave our hospitals, but it will also free up hospital beds for those who need our care the most.